Age 75 Robert "Bob" Rust, born in Northwood, ND, moved to South Saint Paul, MN and Albuquerque, NM. Passed away peacefully in Minneapolis on July 9th. Bob had a quick, dry wit and incredible thirst for knowledge, that led him to his career in electrical engineering. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby (nee Wellin) and Clifton, and is survived by his children, David (Angela) and Sarah, and four grandchildren, Kiera, Tommy, Charlie, Alex in the Twin Cities. At his request, no service will be held, but memorials can be sent to the South Saint Paul Educational Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 11, 2019
