|
|
Passed away on March 26, 2020 Bob was born in Aitkin County in 1926. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary (nee Wharton); children Mark (Terrie), Jeffrey, Deborah Fisher (William) and Cindy; grandchildren Bjorn (Kjirsten), Anna Furlow (Bernard), Kelsey Goin (Jeff), Jillian Flower (Michael), Alison Swanson (Jon), Abigail, and Olivia Brunner (Cody); and 6 great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his nine siblings and is the last of that generation of Pearsons, save his wife Mary. He was raised in the Glory Community of Aitkin County and spent his growing up years on the family farm. Bob's first experiences working away from home were in the grain fields of North Dakota helping with the harvesting. He was drafted at the age of 18 in 1944 and was trained to be a marksman in the U.S. Army. The war ended before Bob saw active duty but was sent to Germany to restore damage done by U.S. bombs, leading a crew of men to restore the signage on the streets of the German cities. He returned to Minnesota in November 1945. Bob was blessed with an excellent singing voice and was well-known for performing on many occasions, especially weddings and funerals. He was a voracious reader of every kind of book, and especially the Bible. Bob had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and read extensively on the subjects that became his hobbies: beekeeping, maple syrup-making, gardening, fruit trees and berries, and finally, woodworking. He was never without a hobby, and his family enjoyed the fruits of his hobbies, from honey to berries to hand made furniture! Hunting and fishing were not hobbies, they were serious life pursuits. Memorial service will be held later this year at Glory Baptist Church, 28053 360th Avenue Aitkin, MN 56431.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020