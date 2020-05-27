Formerly of Saint Paul Passed away at the age of 79 on May 17, 2020, in Green Valley, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Viola Stedman; his son, Michael R. Stedman; brother, Jack and his wife, Audrey Stedman; sister, Joan Stedman; and sister-in-law, Jackie Stedman. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Deanna Portesan; and daughter-in-law, Chris Stedman; sister, Vyvyan Handke (Dan); brother, Richard; and sister, Sue Malmstedt (Phil); as well as five grandchildren. He was one-of-a-kind and will be missed by all who knew him. There will be no services.









