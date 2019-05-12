Home

Robert Scott FREITAG


Age 60, of St. Paul, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 while visiting his Lake Family in Palisade. Robert "Bob" Freitag was born December 4, 1958 to John and Katheryn (Wayne) Freitag. Bob enjoyed playing cards, fishing, the outdoors, his yard and helping everyone in the neighborhood. Bob was preceded in death by his life partner, Becky B. Bauer, parents John and Katheryn Freitag, brothers, Bruce John, Paul Thomas and James Richard. Bob is survived by his step-daughter, Marsha Paukstat (Bauer), furry babies Bownie and Dingo, sisters Linda Swanson (John), Karen Johnson (Mark), brother David Freitag (Tam) and tons of Family and Friends. A private service will be held to bring Bob to rest with his beloved woman Becky. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Aitkin, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
