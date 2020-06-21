Robert "Bob" SOSNOSKI
Age 77, of Burnsville, Minnesota Left his earthly home to start his home in heaven on June 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cyrilla (Kartak) Sosnoski. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 45 years, Judy; sons Mike (Rochelle), Tom; grandchildren, Jacob, Vanessa, Norah; brother, Bill (Iona); brother-in-law, David (Sven) Braaten and many others. Bob enjoyed sailing, scuba diving, skiing, gardening, woodworking, pottery, and playing cribbage. He was happiest when he was outdoors, near water, and with his family. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends and his strong faith in God. Bob was a very caring and patient man. We choose to stay away from family and friends at this time so that some day, when we can all get together again, everyone will be there. That is why a memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Burnsville, at a date yet to be determined. To be notified of the time and date when the service has been decided, please email: service4bob@protonmail.com www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
