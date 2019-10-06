|
Age 93 of Shoreview, MN Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Jill in 2017. He is survived by his children Robin (Frank Lee), Erin (Donald Phillips); his grandchildren Robert, Allison, Kristen and James; his brother James (Lavonne) Todd; and his only cousin Emily Burt (Richard). Bob was born on February 28, 1926 to Stanley James and Josephine Amy Todd on the family farm in Winneshiek County, Iowa. He grew up in Harmony, Minnesota. Bob was in the Merchant Marines during and after WWII and in the Army during the Korean War. He married Jill Harstad in 1953 and moved to Boulder, Colorado where he attended the University of Colorado. He graduated with a degree in engineering and worked for Stearns Rogers through the 1960s. He especially enjoyed the year he moved the family to Florida to work on what he always referred to as the "Man on the Moon" project. In 1968 Bob decided to go into business with his brother-in-law, Keith Harstad, and the family moved to Minnesota. He built custom homes for Harstad-Todd Construction and later with Todd & Leiser Homes until he retired. In 1987 he built his own house on Turtle Lake where he spent 30 years captaining his pontoon and driving his John Deere tractor. He proudly followed all of his grandchildren's school and sports events, and enjoyed many summers of swimming, fishing, and jet skiing with them. Bob loved golfing and traveling and was able to combine them many times. He and Jill golfed at St. Andrews in Scotland and near the pyramids in Cairo. Their travels included group tours, Elder Hostels and a mission trip to Tanzania where he helped design and build a water filtration system. For winter getaways they went to Florida and Arizona where Bob looked forward to time in the hot tub. In his last several years he loved playing quarter bingo with his friends at Shoreview Senior Living. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man who made friends easily and was loved by many. Memorial service to be held at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 4880 Hodgson Road, Shoreview, MN 55126 on Friday, October 11, 2019. 12:00 noon visitation, 1:00 pm service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019