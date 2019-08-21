|
Age 81, of Cottage Grove Passed away August 17, 2019 Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years Karren; three sons Kevin (Vicky Phillips), Dan (Michelle), Rick (Vicki); grandchildren Kaitlin (fiancé David), Jack, Jacob, Megan and Tom; brother John "Jack"; sister-in-law Jan Sullivan as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Floran. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday, August 26th at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with the funeral service starting at 7 pm. Private interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 27th. Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019