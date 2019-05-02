|
|
Age 77, of White Bear Lake Devoted husband of Janice M. Dahl, passed away peacefully April 29, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. Born: January 9, 1942 in Morris, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Ordean & Alvina Dahl; and sister, Baby Dahl. Bob was survived by his wife, Janice M. Dahl; his children, Nancy (Los Angeles, CA), David (Tracy), Pearl City, IL; grandson, Brodie; three brothers, William (Dan) of Portland, OR, Richard (Judy) of Battle Mountain, NV, and James (Cass) of Minot, ND; and many nieces & nephews. Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church at 4000 Linden St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. A private interment at Fort Snelling was held on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Community of Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 2, 2019