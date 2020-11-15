1/1
Robert T. McMORRAN
1933 - 2020
Age 87 of Lino Lakes Passed away on November 12, 2020 He was born in Red Wing, MN on June 11, 1933. He is survived by his four daughters, Judy (Grant) Page, Lori (Bill) Fasbender, Shannon (Jim) Nelson, Colleen (Jeff) Salay; grandchildren, Sara, Ryan, Steven, Kylee, Gabby, Scottie; great-grandchildren, Tatyanna, TyJaun, Waylon, Tansy and Poppy Fay. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fay Ann; his parents, Lynford and Julia McMorran; and granddaughter, Michelle Fasbender. Bob attended the University of Minnesota and played in the U of M Marching Band. Bob was the first Music/Instrumental/Marching Band/Pep Band Educator at Centennial High School in Circle Pines, MN from 1959-1990. He was named Centennial Teacher of the Year in 1971. He started the program to take Centennial bands abroad in 1979, and this program is still taking place at Centennial. Bob was a charter member of the Centennial Area Education Foundation Committee 2001-2006. He was a performing member of the Centennial Community Band 2004-2012, and an Instrumental Music Judge 1963-2010. Bob started the Centennial Retirement Educators Group 1990-2020. One of the highlights of Bob's life was being inducted into the Centennial Hall of Fame in 2014, surrounded by his family and beloved Centennial Community. Bob loved his fishing trips with his Centennial buddies, and had a passion for all MN Sports. More than anything, he cherished his wife, four daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A private family burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, MN. There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob, details to come at a later date. The McMorran Family will be creating the Robert McMorran Band Music Scholarship at Centennial High School. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Centennial Alumni Association, 10740 Town Square Drive, NE Unit G, Blaine, MN 55449, or Venmo @Colleen-Salay. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
