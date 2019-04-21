|
|
Surrounded by the love of his family, Bob was called home to the Lord on March 21, 2019. Joining parents Leonard and Helen and special cousin Mary Lou. Bob grew up on the family farm in South Dakota, graduated from USD, and served in the Army. Bob used his talents in math, computers and accounting in his career. A loving family man, Bob was a partner with wife Linda (Handwerk), doting dad to daughters Megan and Erinn and sports analyst with son (in-law) John. Survived by brothers Jim (Judy), Dick (Peg), Aunt Edith and many nieces and nephews. Bob liked riding his horses, walking the dogs, picnics and the V.A. Day Program. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials which will be donated to research Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinsons, Leukemia/Lymphoma and 2nd Chance Animal Rescue. Visitation 1-3 PM Saturday, April 27th at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Avenue, West St. Paul. Private Service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019