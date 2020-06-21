Age 87 Passed away on June 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on April 11, 1933, to parents Audrey Wilson and Edgar Glenn Dooley in Duncan, Oklahoma. Robert graduated from Duncan High School in 1951, and then attended the University of Oklahoma where he studied medicine and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He married Eleanor Jean Otto on January 21, 1956, commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy in 1956, and received a Doctor of Medicine degree from OU in 1958. Robert is survived by his sister, Mary Claire, his wife Jean, and their four children: Kevin (Sharon), Kathryn, Jill (Richard), and Robert Thomas Jr. (Shigemi); nine grandchildren: Lucy (Cooper), Alice, Erin (Steve), Carrie Jean (Charles), Allison (Justin), Emily, Madeline, Jack, and Max; and five great grandchildren: Otis, Arlo, Dean, Sully, and Riley. He was predeceased by his parents, Audrey and Edgar Glenn, and sisters Glennes and Jan. After college, he served as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps. In 1964, he was honorably discharged from the Navy and moved the family to St. Paul, Minnesota, where he practiced as a pediatrician for 31 years. He retired from that practice in 1995, and moved with his wife Jean to Pinehurst, North Carolina, where he continued to work as a pediatrician at the Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg. In 2002, he and Jean moved home to Oklahoma, and then moved again in 2012 to St. Paul, Minnesota, to be closer to their daughters, grand children, great grandchildren, and long-time friends. His hobbies were playing the banjo, reading, solving crossword puzzles and especially, playing golf. Due to concerns about travelling during the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions, no memorial service is being planned. His ashes will be interned at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in a formal ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Children's Hospital Association, Inc. (https://www.cha-stpaul.org/, 345 Smith Ave. N, Suite 501, St. Paul MN 55102), which supports the work of Children's Hospital of Minnesota, where he served as chief of staff and saw patients for many years.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.