Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
(763) 755-6300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
View Map
Robert Thomas JANCSEK


1946 - 2019
Robert Thomas JANCSEK Obituary
Age 72, of Coon Rapids Passed away on September 27, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's and heart failure. Preceded in death by his father Joseph Adam Jancsek & mother Edna Haug Jancsek. Survived by wife, Alice; sons, Jason & Christopher; granddaughter, Jillian; sisters, Carol (Jerry) Brown & Lois Bergerson; and brother, John (Shelly). Ramsey High School graduate of 1964. In his youth Bob enjoyed hockey, biking, playing guitar & was a car enthusiast. After serving in the Air Force Weather Service Bob settled back in Minnesota to pursue a career in cabinetry, meeting his wife Alice shortly after. Bob's kind & gentle soul will be deeply missed by many. A service will be held Tuesday, October 8th at 12:00 pm at Gearhart Funeral Home (11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids). Visitation one hour prior to service. Private burial at Fort Snelling. www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
