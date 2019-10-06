|
Age 72, of Coon Rapids Passed away on September 27, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's and heart failure. Preceded in death by his father Joseph Adam Jancsek & mother Edna Haug Jancsek. Survived by wife, Alice; sons, Jason & Christopher; granddaughter, Jillian; sisters, Carol (Jerry) Brown & Lois Bergerson; and brother, John (Shelly). Ramsey High School graduate of 1964. In his youth Bob enjoyed hockey, biking, playing guitar & was a car enthusiast. After serving in the Air Force Weather Service Bob settled back in Minnesota to pursue a career in cabinetry, meeting his wife Alice shortly after. Bob's kind & gentle soul will be deeply missed by many. A service will be held Tuesday, October 8th at 12:00 pm at Gearhart Funeral Home (11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids). Visitation one hour prior to service. Private burial at Fort Snelling. www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019