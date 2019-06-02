|
Age 79, passed away on May 8, 2019 at St. Therese of Odilia in Shoreview, Minnesota after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, William F. and Blanche C. Hanle, as well as a brother, William. He is survived by his wife, Rita, and many supportive family and friends who recognized Bob's enthusiastic and generous nature as well as his quick wit. In their 56 years of marriage, Bob and Rita enjoyed many outdoor activities together including biking, hiking, snowshoeing, and exploring flora and fauna, locally, and on road trips. Bob planned wonderful excursions throughout United States and Canada as well as trips to South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Aspenwood townhouse in Tofte was a wonderful retreat, a place for entertaining family and friends as well as exploring many favorite spots in Lake and Cook Counties in Northeast Minnesota. Jazz and concert bands in Pennsylvania as well as the Bloomington Medalist Band in Minnesota were a favorite advocation for Bob. He served on arts and medical boards including the Minnesota Chamber Society, the Sawtooth Medical Clinic Board, and was a member of St. Paul Rotary Club. The legacy of Dr. Hanle includes his career in higher education and philanthropy at these institutions: Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania, Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, and as a consultant at Grenzebach Glier and Associates, Inc. in Chicago. He received "The Education for Service Award" in October, 2005 at Elizabethtown College in recognition of his service to the institution. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Avenue in St. Paul. Memorials may be donated to the music program at House of Hope or for Pancreatic Cancer Research through the .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019