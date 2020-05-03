Robert Vincent SITTARD
Age 64 Born March 1 1955 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Died unexpectedly in Montevideo, Uruguay February 22 2020. Bob was a sweet, warm and funny guy who always went his own way. He had a love of adventure, a talent for mimicry and a great heart. Pre-deceased by his parents and brother Steve, he is survived by his wife Nisa (Toronto, CN); siblings Peg (Jay) Reilly, St. Paul; Susie (Isanti, MN); Paul (Warm Springs, MT); Mike (Dawn) Davao/Phillipines; Trisha (Dan) Rickard (Frankfort, IL); Christopher (St. Joseph, MO) and numerous other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
