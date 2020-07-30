Age 94 of Maplewood Formerly of Birchwood Village Passed away after a brief illness on July 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, William and Betha; brother, Philip. Survived by wife of 65 years, Marie; children, William (On Soon), Kristine (James Lux), Jon (Betsy); grandchildren, James, Caroline, Andrew, Brian, Amy, Katie; great-grandchildren, Elaine, Jonathan, Alex, Chris. Funeral Service 2 PM Saturday, August 1st at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-407-8300