Robert W. GAMM Sr.
Longtime Resident of Circle Pines More recently of Meadowood Shores of New Brighton; Bob Gamm, age 89, passed away June 9, 2020. Bob grew up in Stillwater, MN and graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with a degree in Education and Science. He taught school and coached in Morgan, Chaska and Circle Pines, where he lived for 56 years. He enjoyed camping trips with his family, golf trips and outings with friends and family, and supporting his grandkids in their many activities. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Helen Gamm; son, David Gamm; and granddaughter, Katie Gamm. He is survived by his wife, Marlys; daughter, Cindy (John) Nadeau; son, Robb (Morli) Gamm; daughter-in-law, LeAnn Gamm; grandchildren, Alex, Tanner, Daniel, Emily, Max, Justin, Jenna and Jared; sister, Barbara; step-sister, Leslie; and several nieces and nephews. No funeral is scheduled at this time. Memorials preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Circle Pines. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
