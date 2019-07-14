Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HORST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. HORST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. HORST Obituary
Age 67, formerly of Roseville, MN Passed away after losing his battle with cancer on July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Catherine; brother, Jim. Survived by sister, Nancy (Dennis) Mueller; brother, Pat (Mary); son, Greg (Monica); granddaughter, Adley; also nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, July 18th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now