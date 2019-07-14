|
|
Age 67, formerly of Roseville, MN Passed away after losing his battle with cancer on July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Catherine; brother, Jim. Survived by sister, Nancy (Dennis) Mueller; brother, Pat (Mary); son, Greg (Monica); granddaughter, Adley; also nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, July 18th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019