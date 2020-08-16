Beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather Age 92 of Maplewood, MN Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1927, raised, and a proud resident on St. Paul's Eastside "Best Side" for 60 years. Preceded in death by parents Otto & Mata; sisters Lorraine Wagner (Fran), Marlene Orbeck (Lee), and Janet Mesenbourgh (Ken); brothers Harold and Donald (Johanna). Survived by his loving wife and caregiver of almost 70 years, Betty; children Debra Gray (Gary), David Richter (Beth Cassidy), and Diane Dumer (Michael); and his pride and joy grandchildren Shannon Richter Thimjon, Mackenzie Richter, Calvin Dumer, and Erik Dumer. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Graduated from Johnson High School 1945, United States Army 1945-1947, and retired in 1981 from Northwestern Bell after 32 years of service. He met the love of his life Betty Ann Johnson on a blind date in 1949 and they married October 7, 1950. Together they raised a family, loved camping, always put family first, and dearly loved their grandchildren. He was always there to help family, neighbors, and even strangers. He loved and had great patience for the elderly, young children, especially babies, and dogs. He could be counted on for a good joke, laugh, and a smile. He suffered from Alzheimer's for the last 15 years of life, but it never diminished who he was. We learned many life lessons during our journey: patience, compassion, and empathy for all families that suffer from this disease. He was blessed with the gentle, unselfish, constant care, and unwavering love and devotion from his wife, without which he would have been lost long ago. A thank you to all dear family and friends who supported us during these many years. He was an active member at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church and Maplewood Moose Lodge #963. A big thank you to Johanna Shore's Presbyterian Home and their many dedicated, caring employees for his gentle and supportive care for several years, especially Judy Palmer from Genevive Medical Team. Private memorial service was held on August 12, 2020. Future memorial service hoped for in the Fall of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association
, 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439 or Johanna Shore's Presbyterian Homes Foundation/ Employee Fund, 2845 Hamline Avenue North, Roseville, MN 55113.