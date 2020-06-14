Age 95 of Roseville Robert W. Rosene passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Philip Rosene; son, Richard (Sara) Rosene; daughters, Marilyn (Richard Thompson) Rosene, Barbara (Charles Rose) Rosene and Laurel (John) Theis; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Windom and Helen Rosene; sisters Mildred Jackman, Margaret Axford and infant Shirley Mae. Bob was born in Callaway, Nebraska, and grew up in Callaway and Lincoln, Nebraska. Bob was in the Naval Reserve and V-12 program at the U of M, earning his degree in civil engineering in 1945 and later his master's in 1948. Bob served in WW II with the Navy SeaBees helping with the reconstruction of Okinawa. Bob met Joyce at the U of M in 1947 and married in 1949. They were married over 69 years. While in the Navy they lived in Florida and Georgia, and after his service, in Iowa before returning to Minnesota in 1959. Bob and Joyce raised four children and impacted the lives of countless others through activities, mentoring, and welcoming people into their home. Boy Scouting was a large part of Bob's life. Bob enjoyed family visits, reunions, Boundary Waters canoe trips, and time at the cabin on the St. Croix. Bob was a co-founder of Bonestroo, Rosene, Anderlik & Associates, Inc., and provided leadership in numerous professional engineering organiza-tions. After his retirement in 1992, his volunteer efforts continued at Centennial UMC, Roseville Rotary club, and Boy Scouting. A Celebration of the life and legacy of Bob Rosene will be at a later date when family and friends can gather safely. Memorials preferred to Centennial United Methodist Church or the University of Minnesota- Engineers Without Borders (EWB), or ACARA programs. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery Minneapolis.