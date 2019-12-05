|
|
Age 57 of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2019 at home due to natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Barb; son Joe (Kelsey); siblings Bill (Adella), Kathy (Bob) Bernu; Mary (Rick) Hill, Eileen (Barry) O'Rourke, Therese (Chuck) Price, Tom (Joyce), Nancy (Paul) Androschko, Laure (Dan) Siebrasse as well as his beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral service will be 1:30 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation from 11 am until the time of service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 5, 2019