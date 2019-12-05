Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Robert "Bob" WACKER

Robert "Bob" WACKER Obituary
Age 57 of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2019 at home due to natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Barb; son Joe (Kelsey); siblings Bill (Adella), Kathy (Bob) Bernu; Mary (Rick) Hill, Eileen (Barry) O'Rourke, Therese (Chuck) Price, Tom (Joyce), Nancy (Paul) Androschko, Laure (Dan) Siebrasse as well as his beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral service will be 1:30 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation from 11 am until the time of service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 5, 2019
