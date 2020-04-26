Age 77, of Battle Lake Formerly St. Paul Died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his two children: Robert, Jr (Michelle) Westgard of Blaine and Jacqueline (James) Prigge of Buffalo, 4 grand children and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials are preferred. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake is in charge of arrangements.

