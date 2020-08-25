Age 79 years, of Stillwater MN November 3, 1940 - August 23, 2020 Passed away very peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with family and friends by his side. Preceded in death by father, Robert J. Riley, mother Lucile Riley. Brothers Michael, Patrick, and James. Survived by wife of 53 years, Linda R. Riley, daughter Tracey Riley, son Neal Riley, grandson Alex MacDonald and special friend Julie Puckett. Also survived by sister, Kathy (Bob) Fish. Many nieces, nephews and great friends. A public celebration of Bob's life is planned for Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Lowell Inn Banquet Center, 102 North Second Street, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There is also plenty of outdoor seating. Memorials to donor's choice.









