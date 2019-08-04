Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Robert William ROGISH


1954 - 2019
Robert William ROGISH Obituary
July 30, 2019 Age 65 of South St. Paul He was preceded in death by father Joseph John Rogish. Survived by wife Julia; 3 children, Anthony Ware, Brianna Rogish (Matthew) and Abby Rogish (Nickolas); granddaughter Avery; mother Anne Rogish and dog Peyton. Also survived by 4 siblings, Joseph (Marilyn) Rogish, Edward Rogish, Anne Marie Cici & Susan (Raymond) Barresse and by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 6, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thank you to Grace Hospice and the Minneapolis VA Hospital.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
