1/1
Robert "Bob" WILMES
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Lake Elmo, Minnesota on April 13, 1928 and passed away on August 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty of 68 years, son-in-law Roger, parents Frank and Agnes Wilmes, brother Francis and sisters Bernice, Lorraine and Marge. Bob will be greatly missed by his daughters Sharon (Sandy) and Diane, sons Mike (Raelene) and Steve; grandchildren Katie (Craig), Todd (Kathryn), Leslie (Rob), Chad (Jeneal), Randy (Jessica), Jessica (Paul), Jamie, and Julie (Brion); 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Richard (Koreen); and many nieces and nephews. Private family service and interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials preferred to Northeast Residence Inc., 2539 East County Rd. E, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. 651-407-8300





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved