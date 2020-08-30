Born in Lake Elmo, Minnesota on April 13, 1928 and passed away on August 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty of 68 years, son-in-law Roger, parents Frank and Agnes Wilmes, brother Francis and sisters Bernice, Lorraine and Marge. Bob will be greatly missed by his daughters Sharon (Sandy) and Diane, sons Mike (Raelene) and Steve; grandchildren Katie (Craig), Todd (Kathryn), Leslie (Rob), Chad (Jeneal), Randy (Jessica), Jessica (Paul), Jamie, and Julie (Brion); 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Richard (Koreen); and many nieces and nephews. Private family service and interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials preferred to Northeast Residence Inc., 2539 East County Rd. E, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. 651-407-8300