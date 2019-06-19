Home

Robert "Bob" WOLLSCHLAGER

Robert "Bob" WOLLSCHLAGER Obituary
Passed away June 14, 2019 Age 85 of White Bear Lake, MN Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Bernice; children, Lynnea Smalley, Mark (Julie), and Jeff; grand-children, Bonnie, Scott, Ryan, and Grace; great grandchild, Locke; sister, Donna Fox; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Mass Friday (6/21) 11:00 AM at ST. MARY'S OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019
