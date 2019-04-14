|
|
Beloved Husband, Dad, and Grandpa Age 70, of Eagan. Died April 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Cindy Yanchury; his sister, Rose Dalykas; children, Maegan Parsons (Becky Wilson); Daniel Yanchury (Melissa Klemes); Amanda Yanchury; grand children, Christina, Titus, and Jasper; and many other friends and relatives. Funeral Service 7 PM Tuesday, April 16 at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan. Visitation 3-7 PM Tuesday at the church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019