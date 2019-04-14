Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Advent United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Advent United Methodist Church
Eagan, MN
View Map
Robert "Bob" YANCHURY

Beloved Husband, Dad, and Grandpa Age 70, of Eagan. Died April 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Cindy Yanchury; his sister, Rose Dalykas; children, Maegan Parsons (Becky Wilson); Daniel Yanchury (Melissa Klemes); Amanda Yanchury; grand children, Christina, Titus, and Jasper; and many other friends and relatives. Funeral Service 7 PM Tuesday, April 16 at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan. Visitation 3-7 PM Tuesday at the church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
