Age 74 of Inver Grove Heights Vietnam Vet 1965-67 Passed away on November 18, 2020. Survived by wife Sandra; sons Bobby (Kelly), Craig, Mark, Matthew, Michael, David (Yuri), & Daniel (Lea); daughters Lanette, & Tyla; grand children and great-grandchildren; brothers Jesse Jr., Reyes (Claudia), Albert, & Leonard (Sharon); sisters Vicki, Linda (Dave), Delia (Ramos) & Theresa; Aunt Cora; and his loving church family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Household of Faith Church. Funeral will be 1pm, Friday, November 20th at Household of Faith, 1090 Chicago Ave., St. Paul Park with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling at a later date.