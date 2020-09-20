Age 60 of Wyoming Roberta passed away on September 15, 2020 after battling many lengthy chronic illnesses with her husband and children holding her hands. Preceded in death by father, Robert Buhl; mother, Gladys Lyng; niece, Tammy Buhl; nephew, Jeremy Porter. She is survived by husband, Marlyn Duerkop; daughters Dana (Josh) Eckton, Heidi (Josh) Boyd, Erin (John) Belland, Diane (Andy) Duerkop, Laura Duerkop; son, A.J. Peltier; grandchildren, Jacob, Zara, Brody, Thomas, Zaylia, Nathan, Zoelle, Blaise, Beau, & Cash; sisters, Robin Porter & Rochelle (Mike) Baker; brother, Alan (Martha) Buhl; niece, Casey Andrus. A celebration of Roberta's life 4-8PM Thursday, September 24 at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com