Roberta Ann Buhl DUERKOP
Age 60 of Wyoming Roberta passed away on September 15, 2020 after battling many lengthy chronic illnesses with her husband and children holding her hands. Preceded in death by father, Robert Buhl; mother, Gladys Lyng; niece, Tammy Buhl; nephew, Jeremy Porter. She is survived by husband, Marlyn Duerkop; daughters Dana (Josh) Eckton, Heidi (Josh) Boyd, Erin (John) Belland, Diane (Andy) Duerkop, Laura Duerkop; son, A.J. Peltier; grandchildren, Jacob, Zara, Brody, Thomas, Zaylia, Nathan, Zoelle, Blaise, Beau, & Cash; sisters, Robin Porter & Rochelle (Mike) Baker; brother, Alan (Martha) Buhl; niece, Casey Andrus. A celebration of Roberta's life 4-8PM Thursday, September 24 at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
