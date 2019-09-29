|
|
Age 65 of Nicollet Died September 24, 2019, at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Jimmy's Event Center, 3565 Labore Rd., Vadnais Heights from 1 - 4 PM. Roberta is survived by her husband, David Wise of Nicollet; her daughter, Melissa Sjolander of Texas and her granddaughter Abby Wanous; her son, A.J. (Angela) Sjolander and their children, Caroline, Emery and Hudson of Seguin, Texas; and her sisters, Terri Klein of No. St. Paul, Karen (Rick) Deneen of Scandia and Jackie Klein of So. St. Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Jean (Bousquet) Klein. Roberta "Bobbi" Jean Klein was born July 26, 1954 in St. Paul. She was a 1972 graduate from St. Agnes High School in St. Paul and later attained her degree in business from the University of Texas in Austin. Bobbi retired from 3M New Ulm in 2012 after a 30 plus year career.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019