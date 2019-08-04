|
Born on February 17, 1951, gently crossed Jordan to be with her Saviour early on the morning of July 27, 2019 after an extended illness. Roberta was born in Austin, Minnesota, but soon moved with her parents to help establish the new town of Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. Four years later, the family moved down to Woodbury, at that time far more farms than suburban houses. The rest of her life was spent in the Twin Cities, much of her adult life in Coon Rapids which she loved dearly. A brilliant student, Roberta graduated from North St. Paul Senior High School. Besides the usual academic subjects, she played trombone and studied piano, an instrument she remained with for life. After high school, she graduated with a B.A. in drama from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. A decade later she graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, School of Medicine and worked as a family practice specialist until she became ill. Roberta is preceded by her mother and father, Helen and Walter (Gene) Edwards and by Roberta's stepfather Ralph Gudmunson. She is survived by her brother, Henry, his wife Elin and a niece, Aara, stepsister Barbara Whale and stepbrother Leonard Gudmunson and their families. She is also survived by an aunt, Marilyn Zielke, as well as by numerous cousins scattered across the country. Many thanks are due Mary Lou Johnson and those who helped care for Roberta. Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, October 12, with gathering one hour prior at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. Praise to the Lord for the blessings to and through Roberta. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019