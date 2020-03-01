|
|
Age 80 of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. Survived by daughter Melissa, brother John, sister Karen, nephews Chris and Mike, niece Lizzie, and their spouses, significant others and families. Graduated WBL High School 1957, B.S. from U of M in 1961. MEd from U of M in 1987. Taught elementary school in CA from 1962-67, and WBL, MN from 1974 to 2001. Active in the WBL Teachers' Assoc., MN Education Assoc., WBL Retired Teachers' Assoc., WBL Alumni Assoc., and WBL Educational Foundation. Cherished spending time with family. Celebration of Life Sunday, March 15, 12:00 to 4:00 (speaking/sharing time from 1:00 to 2:00) in Garden Room, Jimmy's Event Center, 3565 Labore Rd., Vadnais Hts., MN. Memorials in lieu of flowers preferred to the WBL Area Educational Foundation, 4855 Bloom Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110, http://www.wblaef.org/donate-1, or the Hospice Hope Fund: c/o Regions Hospital Foundation, 640 Jackson St., Mail Stop 11202C, St. Paul, MN 55101, healthpartners.com/hospice
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020