Age 92, of Shakopee Preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and many other loving relatives. Survivors include her sisters, Joanne Proffitt, Marion Mayerhofer, Lenore (Ralph) Nardini, Corrine Kindschy, Carol Golus; brothers, Mark Robertson and Greg Robertson, sister-in-law, Geri Carlson. Visitation Monday from 9-10:45 AM at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Rd., Shakopee. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Live streaming of services will begin at 11 AM, on Monday, 9/14 on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Marystown. Shakopee, 952-445-2755. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com