Roberta "Bobbie" SCHMITZ
Age 75, of Woodbury, MN Passed away on April 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Wilfred Kinzer and Jacqueline (Green) Kinzer Manthey, and brother Michael Kinzer. Survived by sister Patricia Kinzer, daughters Brenda (Ted) Waldera, and Teri (Jim) Barrows, son Tom (Kristin) Schmitz, grandchildren, Joe (Melissa), Jessica (Charlie), Mason, Lydia, Ellie, and Josie, and former husband Tom Schmitz, Sr. Bobbie worked for Ramsey Action Programs for 36 years, providing a good life for her children. In retirement, she enjoyed simple pleasures such as potted flowers, growing tomatoes and herbs, cooking and exploring new recipes, feeding the birds (and trying to outsmart the squirrels), and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and sister. She was a steady rock in our world. Her generous spirit offered love, comfort, and security to all who loved her. She always put others first, never wanting anyone to fuss over her. She could be a little quirky and was not afraid to laugh at herself. We loved her dearly and she will be deeply missed. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 16, 2020.
