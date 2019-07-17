Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Robin D. KRECH

Robin D. KRECH Obituary
Age 54 of Inver Grove Heights. Passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019 after being diagnosed three weeks prior with lung cancer. Preceded in death by father, Albert; stepfather, Bill Kuhn. Survived by mother, Kathy Kuhn; siblings, Steve (Bettina), Jeff, Chris (Sue), Billy (Tina), Jeff, Julie, Michelle (Dave) & Craig (Jeanne); also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, July 19th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019
