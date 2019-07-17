|
|
Age 54 of Inver Grove Heights. Passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019 after being diagnosed three weeks prior with lung cancer. Preceded in death by father, Albert; stepfather, Bill Kuhn. Survived by mother, Kathy Kuhn; siblings, Steve (Bettina), Jeff, Chris (Sue), Billy (Tina), Jeff, Julie, Michelle (Dave) & Craig (Jeanne); also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, July 19th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019