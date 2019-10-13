Home

Robin John CRUMB

Age 79, of Cottage Grove Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He will be dearly missed and remembered as husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara; children, Christopher (Nicole), Jennifer (Kevin), Jeremy, and Nathanial (Tracy); ten grandchildren, Alexa, Zack, Curtis, Alyssa, Ryan, Mason, Dylan, Emma, Max, and Macie; and brother, Bradley. Memorial Mass 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Burial follows at Newport Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
