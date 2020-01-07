Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
149 8th Ave. S
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
149 8th Ave. S
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin WARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Louise WARNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Louise WARNER Obituary
Age 63, of Inver Grove Heights Robin was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Gasteyer, and sister, Penny Lecheler. Robin is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard (Rick); son, Mitchell; daughter Sarah (Justin) and granddaughter, Ella Jo; her mother, Beatrice Gasteyer; sister, Julie; brother-in-law, Mark; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 149 8th Ave. S., South St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to the service. A Gathering of Family & Friends Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Burial will be at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -