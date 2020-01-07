|
Age 63, of Inver Grove Heights Robin was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Gasteyer, and sister, Penny Lecheler. Robin is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard (Rick); son, Mitchell; daughter Sarah (Justin) and granddaughter, Ella Jo; her mother, Beatrice Gasteyer; sister, Julie; brother-in-law, Mark; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 149 8th Ave. S., South St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to the service. A Gathering of Family & Friends Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Burial will be at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 7, 2020