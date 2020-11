Age 64 Of Cottage Grove Passed away on November 8, 2020 surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, David and Beverly Nachtsheim. Robyn is survived by her boys, Erick, Peter (Jenny) and Andrew (Megan); grandchildren, Austin, Maison, Claire, Cameron, Dominic, Carter, Ainsley, Blake and Jaelyn; significant other, Bruce; brother, David; sisters, Claudia (Rick) Speak, Penni (Jim) Hergert, Natalie Nachtsheim. A private family service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove, MN. The service will be live streamed at 2:00 PM and available at www.kokfuneral.com under Robyn's obituary.