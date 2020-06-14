Roderic G. MARSCHKE
Age 82, of Woodbury Formerly of Stillwater Passed away on June 4, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with skin cancer. Son of Ida and Bert Marschke. Preceded in death by loving wife Lou Ann, son Scott and grandson Joseph Huot. Survived by children Jon, Karna (Kjell) Schafer and Jill (Paul) Huot; grandchildren Adam Marschke, Jesse Marschke, Holden, Quinn and Tate Schafer, Cory, Hunter and Eva Huot; brothers Gerald (Joyce), Jon and Charles; many nieces and nephews; loved as family Lisabeth Carlson; and special friend Wilma M. Throughout his life as a high school teacher and as a shepherd of God, he touched many lives, both young and old, and will be sorely missed. Due to the current health situation, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date when we can send him off in style with the pomp and circumstance he so deserves. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
