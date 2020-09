It's been 3 months since Rod passed and it is now time to celebrate his life. Please join us on Sept. 18th at Barkers Alps in Bayport, MN starting at 1pm. There will be a service followed by interment at Hazelwood Cemetery and then Celebration of Life at Barker's Alps. The service will be recorded. Facemasks and social distancing will be enforced. To RSVP, please see https://everloved.com/life-of/roderic-marschke . 651-439-5511