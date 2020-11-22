94, of St. Paul Rodd passed away on November 10, 2020, with his loving wife, Vicki, at his side. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind six cherished children, Steve (Beth Blacker), Kristin (Bill) Kavanagh, Lisa (Tony) Dawson, Tim, Erik (Sheila), and Missy (Larry) Case; brother Dave (Kay); eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Gary Field and Tony (Dawn Russell) Field; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Rodd will be remembered for his joy of life; his deep love of family; his boundless generosity; his dedication as a mentor and passionate educator over his long career with St. Paul Public Schools; his enduring love for Glacier National Park, where he served as a seasonal ranger; his contributions to country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps (Carlson's Raiders); and for his love of his six devoted canine companions. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Beatrice Frye; twin sister Marilyn (Dolly); and brothers, Harvey (Nik) Sr. and Cortlandt. Rodd led a rich, productive and outstanding life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the University of Minnesota doctors and nurses who cared for Rodd. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's chosen charity. A celebration of Rodd's life will take place at a future date when it is safe to gather in person.