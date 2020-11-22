1/1
Roderick J. "Rodd" FRYE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roderick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
94, of St. Paul Rodd passed away on November 10, 2020, with his loving wife, Vicki, at his side. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind six cherished children, Steve (Beth Blacker), Kristin (Bill) Kavanagh, Lisa (Tony) Dawson, Tim, Erik (Sheila), and Missy (Larry) Case; brother Dave (Kay); eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Gary Field and Tony (Dawn Russell) Field; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Rodd will be remembered for his joy of life; his deep love of family; his boundless generosity; his dedication as a mentor and passionate educator over his long career with St. Paul Public Schools; his enduring love for Glacier National Park, where he served as a seasonal ranger; his contributions to country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps (Carlson's Raiders); and for his love of his six devoted canine companions. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Beatrice Frye; twin sister Marilyn (Dolly); and brothers, Harvey (Nik) Sr. and Cortlandt. Rodd led a rich, productive and outstanding life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the University of Minnesota doctors and nurses who cared for Rodd. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's chosen charity. A celebration of Rodd's life will take place at a future date when it is safe to gather in person.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved