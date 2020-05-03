Roderick Keith MacKAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roderick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 62 Died peacefully on April 29, 2020 in Savannah GA. Born in Milwaukee WI, Rod graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent his career teaching history and coaching track in Minnesota and Savannah. He is survived by sons, Keith, and Ben (fiancee Amy Retzlaff)) daughter, Jen (Jenni Tharaldson), brother, Bruce (Sheri) nephew Greg, his mother, Virginia, and the mother of his children, Colleen MacKay. Preceded in death by his father, Neil. Private services will be held later in White Bear Lake, where Rod grew up and attended school.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved