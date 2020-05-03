Age 62 Died peacefully on April 29, 2020 in Savannah GA. Born in Milwaukee WI, Rod graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent his career teaching history and coaching track in Minnesota and Savannah. He is survived by sons, Keith, and Ben (fiancee Amy Retzlaff)) daughter, Jen (Jenni Tharaldson), brother, Bruce (Sheri) nephew Greg, his mother, Virginia, and the mother of his children, Colleen MacKay. Preceded in death by his father, Neil. Private services will be held later in White Bear Lake, where Rod grew up and attended school.









