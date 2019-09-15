|
|
Lived a life of selfless service Age 74, of Eagan Rodger Eugene Slater, age 74, of Eagan, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 10. He was born July 30, 1945 in St. Paul to Eugene Francis and Julia Agnes (nee Beaudette) Slater. Rodger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Darlene (nee Sullivan); daughters, Patty (Rob) Beal and Julie (Brent) Spindler; son, Tim (Jenny) Slater; grandchildren, Ava, Ryan, Colin, Joey, and Genna; sister, Rita (Bob) Winkler; plus many other family members, neighbors, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Rodger graduated from Cretin High School in 1963. He served as a Police Officer for the Eagan Police Department for over 32 years, wore badge #6 from 1967-99. Rodger also served as a Charter Member of the Eagan Volunteer Fire Department and 6 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was also a lifetime farmer, exceptional father, and devoted husband, who will be forever loved and treasured. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Wednesday, September 18 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Eagan Chapel, and 1 hour prior to 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, September 19 at the Church of St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to The Open Door Pantry, www.theopendoorpantry .org, the Eagan Citizens Crime Prevention Assoc. (ECCPA), and New Prague Band Boosters. Rodger's family sincerely thank all who responded to their call for help on Tuesday. (651) 454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019