Age 83 Of Maplewood, MN Passed away March 16th after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents George & June Richard; siblings Herbert Richard, Geraldine Burkhart, Marion Nippoldt, Donald Richard; & son Kenneth Richard. Survived by son Scott Richard; daughter Kathryn Stout (Dan); 4 amazing grandchildren Alexandra (Jake), Austin, Richard (Breanna), Annie; siblings Silvia Kurn, Genevieve Shypulski (Michael); former wife and long time friend Marianne Richard. Rodger was a retired longtime worker for the City of St. Paul. He served the armed forces as a paratrooper from July 17, 1953 to July 16, 1956. His passion for airplanes & motorcycles defined his personality. Celebration of Life Wednesday (3/27) from 5-8 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Honorably discharged from active duty, he will be respectfully laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019