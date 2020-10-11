Age 94, of Northfield WWII Vet Passed away peacefully with family near, on October 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Ann Hanson, father Walter; mother Myrtle, two brothers, Earl and Robert, and grandson Caleb. Survived by his wife of 52 years Beverly; sons Rodger (Joyce), Clay (Connie) and Brian (Laurie), and his "4th son Mark (Tracey); seven grandchildren; Tyson (Cena), Nathan, Joshua (Laura), Sarah (Pat), Grace (Brandon), Trevor, and Taylor (Troy); eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and other family and friends near and far. Rodger grew up in St. Paul, where he lived most of his life until moving to Dundas, MN in 1980 and Northfield in 1995. Rodger served in the 7th Infantry from 1944 until he was honorably discharged in 1946. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Little Prairie Church Building Fund.









