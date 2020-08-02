Age 74, of Woodbury Passed away at home in the loving care of his family on July 17, 2020, from acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Rod was born June 18, 1946 in Amery, Wisconsin, to Paul and Emily (Dietrich) Zemke. He spent part of his childhood in Newport, MN before moving to a farm outside of Clayton, Wisconsin. He attended Clayton High School, where he met his beloved wife Susan Wickboldt. He graduated from UW-Eau Claire, and after graduating from University of Wisconsin Law School in 1974, he served as District Attorney in Eau Claire County for ten years. His lifelong passion for learning led him to additional master's degrees from Yale University (1986) and University of Minnesota (1996) and to an eclectic career including jobs at Merrill Lynch, Honeywell and the U.S. District Court of Minnesota. Rod was a true lifelong learner with limitless intellectual curiosity as well as a sage who had an answer for almost any question thanks to his incredible memory. He was a voracious reader, a gifted storyteller with a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor and a virtuoso of the well-timed eye roll. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and took a sincere interest in everybody around him. He appreciated everyone he encountered on his daily neighbor-hood walks. He adored his grand children who will enjoy the enduring benefits of the guidance and goodness Rod offered on a daily basis whether you asked for it or not. He stood up for what he believed in and made that opinion known. Rod's kindness, wisdom and humor will endure in the hearts of all who knew him. Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Susan; daughters Susannah (Alberto Cominetti) of Zurich, Switzerland, and Sarah (Alex) Bliss of Pasadena, California; 5 grand children: Samuel, Alessandro, Lorenzo, Emiliano and Dagny; brother-in-law Les (Carol) Wickboldt; sister-in-law Charon Zemke; nephews and many cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul. At Rod's request, his body was donated to the Mayo Clinic for the advancement of science. A celebration of Rod's life will be held at a future date and his final resting place will be the Marsh Lake Cemetery in Clayton, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest Heartland, Union Gospel Mission, or charity of your choice
. In honor of Rod, you can take a walk, engage a stranger in conversation and make a new friend, learn something new each day, read a book and talk about it, find something to laugh out loud about each day, root for the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers, vote in 2020, and do a good deed for someone when they least expect it.