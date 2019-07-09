|
73, of Oakdale Passed away with his wife by his side on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Rod was a Navy veteran who proudly served in Vietnam. He had a passion for classic cars, owning two and active in the car club. Rod loved traveling and visited all 50 states with his wife, Marge. He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace; brother, George; and sister-in-law, Ruth. Rod will be deeply missed by his wife of 48 years, Marge; sons, Todd (Heather) and Chad (Mandy); grandchildren, Tommy, Bryn, Jackson, and Stella; nephews, Paul and Mark Rignell; other family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 9 from 4-7pm. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 10 at 10am with visitation one hour prior all at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 9, 2019