Age 60 Of Shoreview Passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by parents, Chester and Muriel (Woolley) Morgan; siblings, JoAnne Morgan, Keith Morgan and Stasha Kuiper; brother-in-law, Harm Kuiper, Sr.; special pet Keeta. Survived by loving wife, Carol; children, Rhiannon (Steve) Sklavenitis. Tyler (Ashley) Morgan and Raleigh Morgan; grandsons, Andreas, Alexander and Apollo; siblings, Judy Morgan and Terry Morgan; nieces, nephews and many friends. Celebration of Life 1:00 pm Tuesday, April 23 at UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1000 Long Lake Road, New Brighton. Interment Roselawn Cemetery, Visitation at the church from 12- 1 PM Tuesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019