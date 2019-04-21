Home

Rodney Dale MORGAN

Rodney Dale MORGAN Obituary
Age 60 Of Shoreview Passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by parents, Chester and Muriel (Woolley) Morgan; siblings, JoAnne Morgan, Keith Morgan and Stasha Kuiper; brother-in-law, Harm Kuiper, Sr.; special pet Keeta. Survived by loving wife, Carol; children, Rhiannon (Steve) Sklavenitis. Tyler (Ashley) Morgan and Raleigh Morgan; grandsons, Andreas, Alexander and Apollo; siblings, Judy Morgan and Terry Morgan; nieces, nephews and many friends. Celebration of Life 1:00 pm Tuesday, April 23 at UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1000 Long Lake Road, New Brighton. Interment Roselawn Cemetery, Visitation at the church from 12- 1 PM Tuesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
