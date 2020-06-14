Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle & Friend Age 67, of Circle Pines; passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Don and Elsie. Survived by wife of 33 years, Doreen; children, Frances Kelly (Brett) Schultz, Randy (Becka) and Richard (Amanda); seven grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Thompson, Dean (Renee) and Wayne; sister-in-law, Patti; and many other family and friends. Longtime employee of Don's Circle Service and member of Midwest Mopars. Rod was a strong man of faith; he loved and served the Lord. Service at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390