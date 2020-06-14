Rodney K. QUIMBY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle & Friend Age 67, of Circle Pines; passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Don and Elsie. Survived by wife of 33 years, Doreen; children, Frances Kelly (Brett) Schultz, Randy (Becka) and Richard (Amanda); seven grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Thompson, Dean (Renee) and Wayne; sister-in-law, Patti; and many other family and friends. Longtime employee of Don's Circle Service and member of Midwest Mopars. Rod was a strong man of faith; he loved and served the Lord. Service at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved