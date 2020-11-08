Age 98 Died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28th at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis, MN. Rod was born and raised in northwestern Minnesota. He served in the Navy during WW II. Rod met his loving wife Marian Ulvin in Thief River Falls, MN and they were married on April 4, 1945. He and Marian resided there for 47 years and raised six children together. Rod co-owned and operated Brodin Sheet Metal in Thief River Falls. He was a man of deep faith with a heart for missions. Rod was actively involved in the Gideons International, Steer Incorporated, and Covenant World Missions throughout his adult life. He also loved music and enjoyed several years of directing church choir as well as leading worship at the Covenant church in Thief River Falls. Following his retirement, Rodney and Marian relocated to the Twin Cities in 1992, where they kept very active enjoying and supporting their children, grandchildren and great-grand children. The whole of Rod's life was one of love and service. Rodney is survived by Marian, his beloved wife of 75 years; brothers Floyd Brodin and Iglahliq Suuqiina; 6 children: Ruth (Larry) McDowell, Bob (Meg) Brodin, Dan (Petra) Brodin, Carol (Doug) Fullen, Jane (Mark) Englund and Liz (Jimmy) Miller; 16 beloved grandchildren; 21 beloved great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his dear sister Joyce Thyren, and two very special grandchildren, Adam McDowell and Anna Marie McDowell. Rodney's family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the MN Veterans Home. There is no funeral planned at this time. Memorials can be designated to Gideons Int. or to Steer Inc.