Born February 4, 1925 Died April 23, 2020 Rodney Henslin, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was 95 years young. Rod was born in Saint Paul to Edwin and Mary (Parker) Henslin in 1925. He grew up in the Rondo neighborhood in the shadow of the Saint Paul Cathedral and attended Mechanic Arts High School. At age 15, he met Lorraine de Louismet and at age 19, during a two week leave in his service as a Navy Pilot, they were married. For the next 74 years they were an inseparable team until Lorraine's passing in 2017. No doubt they are now dancing together in heaven. An amazing father, Rod was also a registered architect in 13 states and had an impressive career designing medical facilities. He pioneered the circular hospital design at Regions Hospital, and designed major medical centers including Mayo, Massachusetts General, Beth Israel Medical Center, Mary Hitchcock Hospital, Health Partners Clinics and numerous Shrine Burn and Disability Medical Centers. Rod also designed and personally built two residences, the second while in his 70's. He was responsible, courageous, kind and very creative making many pieces of furniture for his family and friends. His smile and twinkling blue eyes lit up every room he entered. His legacy as a dedicated and loving Christian husband and father will be remembered for generations. Rod is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lorraine, his brother Donald Henslin (Gladys) and his grandson Anthony Roame (Brenda). Rodney is survived by his three daughters Nadean Yoakum (Phil), Shaleen Korpi (Gary) and Holly Link (Brian), grandchildren Braden Yoakum (Jody), Jay Yoakum (Ashley), Joseph Korpi (Joanne), Adam Link (Hana Main), Brittany Brown (Travis) and great grandsons Joshua and Josiah Korpi. Rod was a true gentleman loved by many friends, especially his bible study group at Eagle Brook Church in White Bear, and the staff of Summit Place Senior Living in Eden Prairie. Special thanks to Methodist Hospice and Touching Hearts at Home for making his final day peaceful. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.

